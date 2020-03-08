Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Influence of Five Women on His Life in This Emotional Video on 2020 International Women’s Day

Sachin Tendulkar. (Photo Credits: @sachin_rt/Twitter)

Sachin Tendulkar opened up on the influence of women on his life on International Women’s Day. Tendulkar, who has represented India in 664 international matches, not only wished all the women a very happy International Women’s Day but also the women in his lfie helped him grow and become what he eventually became. In a video on his official Twitter account, the Master Blaster revealed the influence of five important women in his life. From his mother to his wife Anjali and daughter Sara, Tendulkar revealed how all these women helped him grow as a cricketer and eventually as an individual. Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh Wish India Women Luck Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Final Match.

In the video on his official twitter account, Tendulkar starts by saying why women empowerment is really “close to his heart.” The Master Blaster, who is the only cricketer to hit 100 international centuries, revealed how his mother nurtured and fed him as a child, helping him develop and grow into a man. Tendulkar also remembered his aunt, who sheltered him in her house when he first started out as a cricketer. Tendulkar’s house was far from the cricket academy he trained in and therefore he stayed at his aunt’s place, which was near the academy.

Sachin Tendulkar Recalls Influence of Women in His Life

In various phases of our life, in different roles & ways, YOU have changed our lives for the better. Today is a day we cherish and celebrate YOU all. Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #SHEinspiresme pic.twitter.com/xNyKGetZLi — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 8, 2020

Tendulkar, worshipped in the cricketing universe as the God of Cricket, also heaped praise on his wife her mother and his daughter for taking responsibilities in looking after the family while he was playing for India and also helping him with decisions related to his cricketing career. Tendulkar, a father of two children, also said how he was proud of his daughter that despite getting all the privileges and advantages she hasn’t forgotten her humble roots and has grown into a fine lady.

Meanwhile, Tendulkar is currently playing the Road Safety World Series which is a series between legends of the game of different countries. Tendulkar’s India legends beat West Indies legends seven-wicket in the opening match of the tournament with Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag putting up 83 runs for the opening wicket to help Indian legends chase down a target of 152 runs.