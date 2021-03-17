Riding on brilliant performances from Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, India Legends defeated West Indies Legends by 12 runs in the semi-finals to make a place in the final of Road Safety World Series 2021. Batting first at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, India posted a mountain of 218/3, with skipper Sachin Tendulkar scoring a brilliant fifty. At the same time, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan chipped in with significant cameos. West Indies put up a commendable fight while chasing the massive total but were restricted to 206/6 in their allotted 20 overs. With this, India advanced to the summit clash, and netizens couldn’t keep calm. India Legends Beat West Indies Legends by 12 Runs, Advance to the Final of Road Safety World Series 2021.

Earlier in the match, West Indies skipper Brian Lara opted to bowl first, but the decision proved to be a disastrous one. Iconic opening duo of Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag went after the bowlers from the outset and added 56 runs for the first wicket. The baton was then passed onto Yusuf Pathan and Yuvraj Singh, who unleashed carnage at the Raipur Stadium. Chasing the mighty total, West Indies were in the hunt for the major part of the contest, with Dwayne Smith and Narsingh Deonarine scoring fifties. Even, Brian Lara scored an impressive 46. However, Indian bowlers bounced back in the death overs and took their side over the line. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted to India’s triumph. Yuvraj Singh Almost Smashed Six Sixes in an Over.

The final of the gala tournament will take place at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday (March 21). India Legends will be joined by either Sri Lanka Legends or South Africa Legends, depending upon who emerge victorious in the second semi-final on Friday (March 19).

