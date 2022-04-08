The Indian Premier League keeps on producing youngsters and Sai Sudharshan is a latest name on that list. The left-hander was handed a debut for Gujarat Titans in their IPL 2022 clash against Punjab Kings. He had replaced all-rounder Vijay Shankar, who was ruled out with a back spasm. Despite the pressure of making a debut on a stage as big as the IPL, young Sudharshan has hardly shown any nerves and has gotten about his business, just as he was expected to do. IPL 2022: Liam Livingstone and Late Flourish From Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh Power Punjab Kings to 189/9 Against Gujarat Titans

The left-hander was a star performer in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 season, where he ended up playing eight innings for Lyca Kovai Kings, scoring 358 runs, averaging 71 and scoring at a strike rate of 143.77. Gujarat Titans indeed have an exciting young batter on their hands and with more opportunities, he is expected to get better.

Here are some facts about Sai Sudharshan:

#Sai Sudharshan was born on 15 October 2001 in Tamil Nadu

#Sudharshan plays for Tamil Nadu and he made his List A debut against Mumbai on December 08, 2021

#He made his T20 debut on 4 November 2021 against Lucknow

#Sudharshan comes from a family of athletes. His mother is a former volleyball player at the state level. His father, an athlete, represented India at the South Asian Games

#Sudharshan made a name for himself for Lyca Kovai Kings in the TNPL where he scored 358 runs in 2021

#He was part of CSK's Junior Super Kings' program

#He was signed by Gujarat Titans for his base price--Rs 20 lakh

The young batter has looked in good touch and has shown promise in his maiden IPL appearance. He has made the most out of this opportunity and can establish himself as a starter with some solid performances.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 08, 2022 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).