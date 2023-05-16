It is a known fact that Virat Kohli is one of the fittest cricketers in the world. The Royal Challengers Bangalore batter is very health-conscious and has already spoken plenty of times about the importance of being in the best shape. In fact, Kohli has become an inspiration for a whole generation of cricketers in this regard. To maintain his fitness, Kohli follows a disciplined diet and eats selectively. One such case was witnessed when he declined the offer from the fitness trainer to have a cheese Pocket. Virat Kohli, Kedar Jadhav and Royal Challengers Bangalore Players Visit Mohammed Siraj's House in Hyderabad Ahead of SRH vs RCB IPL 2023 Showdown.

In a recent picture shared by Virat Kohli on Instagram, shows him refusing the invitation from a fitness trainer to have a cheese pocket. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik, on the other hand, could not refuse the offer and had it. So, in a way, the expression shown in the picture portrays Virat Kohli as a tough man while Dinesh Karthik is represented as a man with a soft heart. "Trainer test. Basu sir - do you want a cheese pocket? Me- no way , dk - 🤤," reads the caption of Kohli's post. 'Go On and Lead the Next Generation’ Virat Kohli Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill After Gujarat Titans Star Smashes Maiden Hundred in IPL 2023 Match Against SRH.

Virat Kohli Refuses Invitation Offer From Fitness Trainer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Royal Challengers Bangalore are in the race for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 playoffs. They are currently in the 5th position in the IPL 2023 table with 12 points from 12 matches. Virat Kohli has been one of the best players for the RCB team throughout the season. Kohli has scored 438 runs in 12 matches and is among the top run scorers of the tournament. Dinesh Karthik meanwhile has also shown glimpses of his ability. The duo has to be at their best once again in the final stage of IPL 2023 for RCB to qualify in the playoffs.

