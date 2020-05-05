Sakshi Dhoni Hails Coronavirus Warriors While Explaining her IPL Poem, Chennai Super Kings Sends Love (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni with Sakshi Rawat (Photo Credits : IANS)

With IPL 2020 being postponed for an indefinite period of time due to the outspread of coronavirus, the cricketers are making the most by spending their time at home with their families. This also includes MS Dhoni was has been letting his hair down in Ranchi. Now on his other hand, wifey Sakshi Rawat had penned a poem and had hailed the coronavirus warriors who have been treating the patients relentlessly. Today she explained the meaning of her poem and CSK sent love to the Sakshi on social media. MS Dhoni Gets Schooled by Sakshi Rawat Over Bike Parking, Says, ‘Park Where Its Meant to be Parked’.

Apart from hailing the coronavirus warriors, the best part of the people was that the lines of the poem had the IPL teams hidden and during Easter, Sakshi had posted the same on social media. Back then as a part of Easter hunt, she had asked the fans to find out the names of the teams mentioned in the poem. Now today a while ago she finally gave the answers and CSK replied to the message. Check it out below:

Once again, #YelloveFromHome from Ranchi, this time with all the Easter Eggs explained! #WhistlePodu for this super tribute from Namma Lioness! 🦁💛 https://t.co/0INIIz8grh — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 4, 2020

Talking about Sakshi Rawat, she has been posting videos and pictures of her farmhouse in Ranchi. The last time she posted a picture with hubby MS Dhoni was when he was busy doing something on his iPad while she craved for his attention. She was seen eating away his foot as he was busy watching something on his gadget. Speaking of MS Dhoni he was last seen in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which was held in England. The fans are eagerly waiting for MS Dhoni to get back in action.