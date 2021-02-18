Sandeep Lamichhane went unsold at the IPL 2021 players auction after he failed to receive a bid. The Nepal spinner, who had earlier represented Delhi Capitals at the Indian Premier League, had registered for a base price of Rs 40 Lakh at the auction but found no takers and will not be part of the next edition of the IPL. He was part of the Delhi Capitals team for the last three seasons. Lamichhane was picked by Delhi Capitals for his base price of Rs 20 Lakhs in 2018 has been retained for the last two seasons. Twitterati was left sad and disappointment after the 20-year-old leg-spinner went unsold at the IPL 2021 auction. Sandeep Lamichhane Remains Unsold in First Round of IPL 2021 Player Auction.

Lamichhane has played nine matches so far in the Indian Premier League and picked 13 wickets at an economy of 8.34. In the IPL, Lamichhane has best figures of 3/36. He played three matches for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2018 and six games in the next year. Lamichhane was part of the Delhi Capitals squad last season but did not get a game and was eventually released from the squad ahead of this year’s IPL players auction. Take a look at how fans reacted after Lamichhane was not picked. Cheteshwar Pujara Bought by CSK for 50 Lakhs During IPL 2021 Players Auction, Franchises React to Applauses by Team Owners After his Successful Bid (Watch Video).

Sandeep Lamichhane Goes Unsold at IPL 2021 Players Auction

No Associates picked up in 2021 IPL Auction. Singapore's Tim David and Nepal's Sandeep Lamichhane went unsold after being presented on the auction block. USA's Ali Khan and UAE's Karthik Meiyappan were never presented on the auction block. — Peter Della Penna (@PeterDellaPenna) February 18, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane Does Not Find a Bidder

Breaking Sad News: Sandeep Lamichhane has remained unsold in first round of IPL 2021 Auctions. pic.twitter.com/FOvxgtLQGg — Routine of Nepal banda (@RONBupdates) February 18, 2021

Lamichhane Among Young Overseas Spinner Going Unsold

Mujeeb, Adil and Lamichhane all going unsold - the mini-auction was always going to be a struggle for even the very best non-Indian spinners. There are more obvious gaps for almost every franchise.#IPL2021#IPLAuction — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) February 18, 2021

Huge Disappointment

Huge Disappointment ! Sandeep Lamichhane goes unsold to 2021 IPL . — रमेश खतिवडा (@rames192) February 18, 2021

Heartbreaking for Every Nepali Cricket Fan

😥Sandeep Lamichhane goes unsold in IPL auction😢 Heartbreaking for every Nepali fans💔 — Anisha Dhungel♥️ (@_Anishaaaa) February 18, 2021

Sandeep Lamichhane Unsold at IPL 2021 Auction

Chris Morris was the most expensive player at the IPL 2021 player auction. Morris went for Rs 16.25 Crore to Rajasthan Royals making him the most expensive player in IPL history. Krishnappa Gowtham also became the most expensive uncapped Indian player after being sold to Chennai Super Kings for Rs 9.25 Cr.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 18, 2021 09:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).