Former Delhi cricketer Sanjay Dobal, passed away on Monday after failing to recover from COVID-19 infection. The former all-rounder and staff member of Delhi U-23 cricket team passed away due to complications arising from the virus infections, sources said. Dobal was 53 and is survived by his wife and two sons Siddhant and Ekansh. Dobal was said to have been suffering from a severe case of pneumonia and had also contracted coronavirus. Many from the cricket fraternity, including Aakash Chopra, mourned his demise. Sanjay Dobal, Former Delhi Cricketer, Dies at 53 Due to Cardiac Arrest.

"Dobal showed symptoms and was first admitted to a medical facility in Bahadurgarh, a week back. He had tested positive for Covid-19. However, his condition deteriorated and was shifted to a Dwarka hospital with better facilities. He was given plasma but treatment didn't work," news agency PTI quoted a DDCA official as saying.

Aakash Chopra Pays Tribute to Sanjay Dobal

RP Singh Remembers Late Sanjay Dobal

Mona Meshram Pays Her Respects

Reema Malhotra Prays for Sanjay Dobal

He also played for the famous Sonnet club and was coached by Tarak Sinha. After his retirement from playing, Dobal coached Air India. Many international cricketers had urged people, who had recovered from COVID-19 to donate their plasma to save their beloved friend.

“He was treated at different hospitals before it was discovered he had been infected by the dreaded virus. We organised plasma (treatment) for him on Sunday evening but he gave up this morning,” former Delhi cricketer Mithun Manhas was quoted as saying by Sportstar. Dobal’s eldest son Siddhant plays first-class cricket for Rajasthan while the younger son is a U23 player for Delhi.

