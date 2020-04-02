Shahid Afridi Reacts After Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh Face Backlash for Supporting Former Pakistan Captain's Foundation Doing Relief Work Amid Coronavirus Crisis

File pictures of Shahid Afridi, Yuvraj Singh & Harbhajan Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh were subject to some negative comments after the duo supported Shahid Afridi's foundation for the charity work in Pakistan amid coronavirus crisis. Both Yuvraj and Harbhajan took to Twitter and exhibited their support for the former Pakistan captain through videos and posts. However, some section of social media users criticised the duo for supporting Afridi's cause, as the all-rounder in the past has reprimanded India. Harbhajan Singh Hits Back at Trolls After Being Slammed for Supporting Shahid Afridi, Says ‘Spread Love, Not Hate or Virus’.

Meanwhile, Afridi has reacted to the criticism faced by the two Indian cricketers, who are known to be good friends with the Pakistan cricketer. "Very sad to see simple messages of humanity getting misunderstood! We r ambassadors for Love & peace , Truly value the support extended by @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh for coming forward & urging people to #DonateKaroNa #HumanitybeyondBorders," tweeted Afridi.

Here's Shahid Afridi's Tweet

Very sad to see simple messages of humanity getting misunderstood! We r ambassadors for Love & peace , Truly value the support extended by @YUVSTRONG12 & @harbhajan_singh for coming forward & urging people to #DonateKaroNa #HumanitybeyondBorders https://t.co/x5Uo5GUNp5 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) April 1, 2020

Following the backlash, Yuvraj and Harbhajan both took to Twitter and issued clarifications. "I really don't understand how a message to help the most vulnerable people gets blown out of proportion! All I tried to achieve through that message was to help people in our own respective countries by providing healthcare, my intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings. I'm an Indian and I will always bleed blue and will always stand for humanity. Jai Hind," wrote Yuvraj. Yuvraj Singh Reacts After Facing Backlash For Supporting Shahid Afridi Foundation, Says 'Will Always Bleed Blue & Stand for Humanity'.

Harbhajan also posted a similar tweet and wrote, "No religion,no cast, only humanity.. that's what it is.. stay safe stay home..spread love not hate or virus.. let's pray for every single one.. May waheguru bless us all."