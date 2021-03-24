One of the finest all-rounders going around in world cricket, Shakib Al Hasan turns 34 on Wednesday (March 24), and wishes are pouring in from all over the globe. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Hasan is the best cricketer to have donned the Bangladesh jersey and his sensational record backs the statement. The left-handed batsman is known to play big knocks, and his ability to get runs all over the park makes him a great asset. At the same time, Hasan has tormented many opposition batting line-ups with his lethal left-arm spin. The Bangladesh talisman indeed belongs to the rare breed of all-rounders who can get a place in the team as a proper batsman or bowler. IPL 2021: Bangladesh Cricket Board Reconsidering Giving Shakib Al Hasan NOC.

Hasan made his international debut in August 2006, and a sensational era went underway. The youngster burst onto the scenes with his magnificent performances and didn’t take long in becoming a cornerstone of the national team across formats. In fact, Hasan is the only player in history to top ICC all-rounder’s rankings in all three formats at the same time. He also played a crucial role in guiding Bangladesh to series victories over giants like South Africa, Sri Lanka, India and Pakistan. As the star cricketer turns a year older, let’s look at some records set by him.

# As mentioned above, Hasan is the only player in history to top ICC all-rounder’s rankings across formats simultaneously.

# With 210, Shakib is the leading wicket-taker for Bangladesh in Test cricket.

# Shakib is the second-highest wicket-taker for Bangladesh in ODIs with 266 scalps. He needs just five more wickets to go past Mashrafe Mortaza.

# Shakib is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in T20I history with 92 scalps.

# He, with 1567 runs, is the second-highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in T20Is after Tamim Iqbal (1,701).

# He also has the most T20I half-centuries for Bangladesh (9).

# Shakib is the only player to over 6,000 international runs and pick 300-plus international wickets across all formats in a single country.

# Shakib is the quickest all-rounder to achieve the double of 6,000 runs and 250 wickets in ODIs.

Hasan is currently on paternity leave and is not participating in Bangladesh’s ongoing tour of New Zealand. The veteran will next take the field in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, where he’ll reunite with two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders.

