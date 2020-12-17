India and Australia are battling it out in the middle on the day one of the first Test match in Adelaide Oval. After winning the toss, the Indian team elected to bat first and lost a couple of early wickets in the form of Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal. Then we had Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli who stabilised the Indian innings for a while and there came Shane Warne in the commentary box. The former Australian was busy with his commentary as Cheteshwar was batting. Now, Warne referred to Cheteshwar as ‘Steve. Now, this did not go down well with the fans as this name was allegedly used by Yorkshire cricketers for referring to someone of that colour. India vs Australia 1st Test 2020 Day 1 Live Score Updates.

While one might wonder what is wrong with the name Steve, it was a nickname given to everyone who belonged to the Asian Community. A Yorkshire employee by the name of Taj Butt had revealed about this in a conversation with ESPN Cricinfo. "They called every person of colour 'Steve'. Even Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called Steve because they could not pronounce his name," Butt had said. Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara during one of the interviews had mentioned that he was nicknamed Steve by the Yorkshire cricketers because they were unable to pronounce his name.

Now Shane Warne addressing him as Steve did not go down well with fans and they lashed out at Warne. Check out the tweets about the same.

Shameful to hear Fox commentators call Pujara "Steve" even after it was allegedly kept as a racist remark at Yorkshire. Disgraceful! #AUSvIND — Madhusudhan (@kmadhu0) December 17, 2020

Story behind

Hey @ShaneWarne, the story behind the "Steve" nickname for Pujara. "They called every person of colour 'Steve'. Even [India batsman] Cheteshwar Pujara, who joined as an overseas professional, was called Steve because they could not pronounce his name." This is as of Dec 2020. — Prashant Kondi (@PrasKon) December 17, 2020

Disgusting

Will Shane Warne apologize for calling Pujara 'Steve'? Or he still hasn't got it? Disgusting. — Yash Mittal 🇮🇳 (@im_yash2307) December 17, 2020

Last one

Shane Warne trying to persuade Howie and AB that "Steve" is a hilarious nickname for Pujara, and definitely not a key point in the systemic racism present at Yorkshire county is peak One Nation voter territory. #6amCricket #AUSvsIND — Maxwell Charlesworth (@MaxiCricket) December 17, 2020

Warne is yet to react to the same. Cheteshwar Pujara did not stay in the match for a long time. Pujara made way to the pavilion on the scored of 43 runs. As of now, we have Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane batting on 61 and 32 runs respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 17, 2020 04:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).