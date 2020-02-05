Shardul Thakur, Other Indian Bowlers Roasted on Twitter as New Zealand Chase Down 348 Runs in 1st ODI; See Reactions

Shardul Thakur (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Riding on a sensational hundred by Ross Taylor and a couple of half-centuries from Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls, New Zealand thrashed India by four wickets in the first ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. Chasing a mammoth score of 348 runs, the Kiwi batsmen put on a clinical batting display and guided their side over the line. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav were not able to contain the opposition batsmen and were smashed to all the parts of the ground. Shardul Thakur was the most expensive bowler as he gave away 80 runs from just nine overs. Twitterati were also not impressed by India’s poor bowling performance and bashed them. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Earlier in the match, stand-in skipper Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl. The decision didn’t prove fruitful at first as the Indian batsmen scored runs for fun and plundered 347 runs in the first innings. Shreyas Iyer notched up his maiden century in ODIs while KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli scored crucial fifties. In reply, Henry Nicholls gave the hosts a good start. Later, skipper Latham and Taylor opened their arms and helped the Kiwis clinched the game. Meanwhile, let’s look at how netizens reacted on India’s loss.

Memes in Action!!

Mahi bhai ye shardul RCB ke liye perfect bowler hai. humein de do. #NZvIND #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/O72AlLCqOr — Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) February 5, 2020

Reasons Explained!!

Two Drop Catch ❌ 29 Extra Runs ❌ Too Many Overthrows ❌ No Yorker ❌ No Bouncer ❌ Is The Reason Of #TeamIndia's Lost. Hopefully INDIA Can Bounce Back Strongly.#NZvIND #INDvNZ — Ꮢ ɑ Ꮇ 🍃 (@bruce_wayn1) February 5, 2020

Poor Performance!!

India bowled 24 wides and 1 no ball. That makes it 4.1 extra overs! Just add those drop catches and poor fielding efforts to it and will you get a perfect U-12 school cricket team! #INDvNZ #NZvIND — Harsh Bindal (@Harsh_Bindal) February 5, 2020

Wrong Team Selection!!

#indvnz #indvsnz So Manish PANDEY is our lucky charm; dropping him for Kedar? Kohli’s obsession with Thakur, Kedar - priceless. Poor bowling by Kuldeep and Shami... Team needs to drop these weak links from the squad so that Kohli doesn’t mess up with his team selection — Kanny (@Kanny89143341) February 5, 2020

Skipper Virat Kohli in Target!!

Too poor captaincy from Virat Kohli. When Shradul and Kuldeep was conceded more runs he hasn’t tried Jadhav & If Jadhav only for batting slot then Manish Pandey was far better option than K Jadhav.#INDvNZ — aK™ (@NotThatAnil) February 5, 2020

Thakur Being Targetted!!

Shardul Thakur deserves man of the match today for scoring 80 runs in just 54 balls against India.#INDvNZ #NZvIND — prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) February 5, 2020

More Bashing!!

Indian team management @imVkohli and @RaviShastriOfc need to seriously relook at team selection for the next two ODIs if they want to win the series... Pick Navdeep Saini over Shardul Thakur and Yuzvendra Chahal over Kuldeep Yadav #INDvsNZ #Cricket #ODI #TeamSelection — Ameya Bhise (@AmeyaBhise) February 5, 2020

With this win, the Blackcaps have gained a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. Well, they have finally managed to end their losing streak and will look to redeem themselves by winning the series. In fact, a victory in the next game will seal the deal for them. On the other hand, the second ODI will be a do-or-die encounter for Virat Kohli and Co and let’s see how they perform.