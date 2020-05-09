Shikhar Dhawan Shares Throwback Picture With ‘Pehelwan’ Suresh Raina (Check Latest Instagram Post)

Suresh Raina and Shikhar Dhawan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, many major cricket activities around the world came to a halt and hence, several players got a breather from their busy schedule. In the meantime, these sporting icons have become more active on social media than usual. India’s swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan has also been sharing photos and videos of his daily-life activities. Recently, the southpaw went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture with Suresh Raina during their young days. The snap was clicked in a gym as Raina was seen exercising with two dumbles while Shikhar is posing in front of him. Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina React to Praveen Kumar’s Throwback Picture, Recall ‘Fun Days’ With Indian Team (See Post).

“Suresh pehlwaan ko support dete hue Dhawan pehlwaan,” read the caption of the picture shared by Dhawan on the micro-blogging website. Dhawan and Raina know each other from the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup in 2004. After that, the two stars also went to don the national jersey and proved their mettle at the highest level. Thus, the picture must have made Dhawan feel nostalgic and he couldn’t resist sharing it on social media. Have a look. Brian Lara Shares Throwback Picture With a Young Suresh Raina, Calls Him ‘Special Player’ (See Post).

View Pic:

Not too long ago, West Indies’ legend Brain Lara also shared a picture with a young Suresh Raina from 2003 and also called him a special player.

Meanwhile, Raina, who played his last international match back in July 2018, is aiming to make a comeback in the Indian team. His next assignment was set to get underway with the start of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. However, just like many major cricket tournaments around the world, the T20 extravaganza has also been called off owing to the global health scare.