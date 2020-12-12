Veteran Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan gave a befitting reply to a troll who made a distasteful comment on his latest Instagram picture. The southpaw – alongside his on-field prowess – is also known for his cheeky sense of humour and carefree attitude. On numerous occasions, Dhawan has hilariously trolled his teammates but this time his target was a disgruntled netizen. Reacting to Dhawan’s Instagram picture featuring Deepak Chahar and Yuzvendra Chahal, the user wrote: “Tatti Shakal… Tatti gameplay.” The unpleasant comment indeed didn’t impress Dhawan, but instead of showcasing anger, he gave a mouth-shutting reply. Shikhar Dhawan Birthday Special: Quick Facts About the Team India and Delhi Capitals Opening Batsman.

“Hanji aapke gharwale bhi yehi keh rahe they aapke baarein (Yes, this is what your family members say about you),” the Delhi Capitals opener replied. Netizens were left in splits after coming across Dhawan’s antics, and the comment section got flooded with hilarious remarks. Coming to the batsman’s post, the picture was taken in flight where Chahal made a hilarious expression. Pulling the spinner’s leg, Dhawan captioned the picture: “Aankhein nikaal ke gotiyaan khelta hoon gotiyaan.”

Here's The Pic Shared By Dhawan!!

Here's Shikhar Dhawan's Apt Response!!

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, Dhawan enjoyed a decent time in the recently-concluded ODI and T20I series against Australia. He mustered 201 runs in six innings – playing a vital role in India’s 2-1 triumph in the T20I series.

With Chahal, Chahar and Dhawan not the part of India’s Test team, they’ll enjoy time with their closed ones before their next assignment. As the same time, India’s Test team will have the onus to replicate heroics from their last tour. They defeated Australia 2-1 in 2018/19, but they’ll indeed face a more formidable challenge with Steve Smith and David Warner featuring in the Aussie squad.

