Shikhar Dhawan Hilariously Trolls Cheteshwar Puajara After Latter Expresses His Disappointment of Being Away From Cricket

Shikhar Dhawan Trolls Cheteshwar Pujara (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting a pause many major cricket events around the World, many prominent players are not being able to showcase their prowess in the field. In the meantime, several sporting icons have become more active on social media than usual and are frequently sharing their daily-life activities with the fans. Recently, the cornerstone of India's Test batting line-up, Cheteshwar Pujara took to his official Instagram account and expressed his displeasure of being away from the game. However, India's swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan trolled his teammate by posting a hilarious comment. Cheteshwar Pujara Was a Real Pain in the Back During India vs Australia 2018 Test Series, Says Pat Cummins.

Regarded as the modern-day wall, Pujara boasts of a sensational Test record and his tendency to stay at the crease for a long time clearly depicts his love for batting. Thus, being away from the sport is certainly not easy for him and one can see that in his Instagram post. “The thing I miss the most in this lockdown is being on the cricket field,” wrote the seventh-ranked Test batsman while sharing a picture of him practicing in the nets. Shikhar Dhawan and Son Zoravar Play Quarantine Premier League at Home Amid Coronavirus Lockdown (Watch Video).

View Post:

His posts got a lot of love from the fans. However, when Dhawan can across the picture, he used his sense of humour and hysterically trolled the right-handed batsman. “Sachi humein toh pata hi nahi tha ki tu cricket miss kar raha hai. Wah (Really, We didn’t know that you are missing cricket. Wow)” commented Dhawan on the picture.

Dhawan's Comment:

Dhawan's Comment (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League, which was scheduled to get underway on March 29, has been postponed indefinitely amid the global health scare and fans are unlikely to witness the action in the gala tournament.