Team India players are on cloud nine after defeating England in the recently-concluded Test series 3-1 and qualifying for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final. After winning the fourth and deciding Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, the players are in a relaxed mood and it was evident in Shikhar Dhawan’s latest Instagram video. Dhawan, who recently joined the Indian Team for the five-match T20I series against England, shared a hilarious clip featuring him Rohit Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav and Rishabh Pant. The four cricketers channelized the child inside them and had a blast at the kid zone. Rohit Sharma Becomes First Opener to Score More than 1,000 Runs in ICC World Test Championship 2021.

While Dhawan and Kuldeep were riding kids cycles, Rohit and Pant were launching sponge balls at them. “Jitne marzi badey ho jaayein par bachpana nahi jaana chaiyeh. Life mein kaam toh zaroori hai hi par lite rehne ke liye masti karna @kuldeep_18 learning his first ride,” wrote Dhawan while sharing the video in the picture-sharing website. The comment section got flooded in no times as fans were enthralled seeing their favourite stars having fun like kids. Rishabh Pant Hilariously Pokes Fun at Harsha Bhogle in Post-match Presentation (Watch Video).

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

As mentioned above, India and England will now cross swords in a five-match T20I series, starting from March 12 (Friday) at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat Kohli’s men must be high on confidence after their Test series triumph, but T20 is a different ball game. Moreover, the Three Lions are the top-ranked T20I team in the world. Hence, fans should buckle up to witness great action between the bat and the ball.

