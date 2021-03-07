Rishabh Pant has been at the top of his A-game lately, and his performances have been nothing short of scintillating. The dashing wicket-keeper batsman also played a vital role in guiding India to a 3-1 Test series triumph against England. While he scored 270 runs, including two fifties and a century, his precise glove-work earned praises from worldwide. Apart from his prowess with the bat and gloves, Pant’s hilarious and witty comments while wicket-keeping also hogged a lot of limelight. The 23-year-old’s constant chattering near the stump microphone entertained the fans thoroughly as many of his one-liners went viral. When is WTC Final, India vs New Zealand? Get World Test Championship 2021 Schedule and Venue Details.

In the post-match presentation of the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad, veteran Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle told Pant that fans want to hear more of him than the regular commentators nowadays. While Bhogle – hailed as the voice of Indian commentator – made the complaint jokingly, the southpaw came up with a hilarious response. “Ab yeh mera compliment hai ya aapko problem thoda problem ho raha hai, toh improve karo aap log bhi (If this is a compliment for me and it’s creating a problem for you, then you guys should also look to improve),” he replied. Rishabh Pant’s Stunning Reverse-Scoop off James Anderson During IND vs ENG 4th Test Sets Twitter on Fire.

Watch Video:

Meanwhile, after winning the Test series 3-1, Team India has qualified for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship final. Virat Kohli’s men will face New Zealand in the summit clash at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium later this year. However, Team India’s next assignment is the five-match T20I series against England. The first match takes place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday (March 12).

