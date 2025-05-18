Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders have roped in Shivam Shukla as a replacement for the Jamaican power-hitter Rovman Powell, with just one match in the Indian Premier League 2025 remaining for them, as they are out of the IPL 2025 playoffs race. Shivam Shukla is not a power-hitter, making it obvious that he is not a like-for-like replacement for Rovman Powell, who didn't come back as IPL 2025 resumed. Kolkata Knight Riders Announce Shivam Shukla As Replacement of Rovman Powell For Remainder of IPL 2025.

The 29-year-old Shivam Shukla is a mystery spinner, completely opposite to what the West Indies player Rovman Powell does, batting in the middle-order and bowling as a medium-pacer. But still, KKR seemed to trust in naming Shivam Shukla as a replacement for Rovman Powell. Kolkata Knight Riders still have their SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match left, and Shivam Shukla has been named in the team a week ahead of that. Wondering who KKR's newest recruit Shivam Shukla is? Check below to get to know the mystery spinner Shivam Shukla. England Sacks Data Analysts As Head Coach Brendon McCullum Set To Rely on Gut for IND vs ENG Test Series 2025: Report.

Shivam Shukla Quick Facts

#Shivam Shukla was born on December 11, 1995 in Panna

#Shivam Shukla has played in eight matches for the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Team, all being in T20s

#Shivam Shukla has picked eight wickets for Madhya Pradesh in a total of eight games at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

#Shivam Shukla picked a four-wicket haul against Bengal in SMAT on November 29, 2024

#Shivam Shukla was the highest wicket-taker in the inaugural edition of the Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024, picking 10 wickets

#Shivam Shukla has picked up a wicket each against Saurashtra and Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25

#Shivam Shukla has worked as a net bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2025

Although he will be part of an IPL squad for just a game, Shivam Shukla must be thrilled to get his first opportunity in the Indian Premier League. The player has already done wonders while playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25 and Madhya Pradesh T20 League 2024. Adding him to the KKR camp only makes the spin duo of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakaravarthy.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2025 01:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).