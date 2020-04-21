Shoaib Akhtar Responds to Sunil Gavaskar’s ‘Fast Bowler With a Sense of Humour’ Compliment, Says ‘All Players Look Up to You’

Shoaib Akhtar and Sunil Gavaskar (Photo Credits" IANS)

Since Shoaib Akhtar’s proposal of a series between Indian and Pakistan, several cricketers from both countries have expressed their views on the matter. The former Pakistan international and Sunil Gavaskar have had disputes over resuming cricketing ties between the two nations and though the two legends have different opinions on the situation, they have nothing but respect for each other. As Akhtar acknowledged Gavaskar’s remark on his sense of humour and praised him on social media. Shoaib Akhtar Proposes India vs Pakistan ODI Series Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Shoaib Akhtar proposed that an Indian vs Pakistan ODI series can be played behind closed doors in order to raise funds for the victims of Coronavirus pandemic which can be beneficial for both the countries. The proposal had a mixed reaction as Gavaskar said ‘Snowfall in Lahore more likely than Pakistan-India series,’ Akhtar was quick to respond to this comment saying ‘we did have snowfall in Lahore last year, so nothing is impossible.’ Fast-Bowler With Sense of Humour, Love That: Sunil Gavaskar on Shoaib Akhtar.

Sunil Gavaskar was impressed with the hilarious take Shoaib Akhtar took on his comments and in his column for Mid-Day said ‘A fast bowler with a sense of humour. Wow, love that!’ The Rawalpindi Express was quick to return the compliment back to the retired Indian cricketer as he lauded him for being a role model in the sub-continent. ‘Thanks for the love Sunny bhai. All the players in the subcontinent look up to you.’ Tweeted Akhtar.

Shoaib Akhtar's Response

Thanks for the love Sunny bhai. All the players in the subcontinent look up to you. https://t.co/VSjk2pYTc6 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 20, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has had a huge impact in both the countries as there has been a steep increase in positive cases. Cricketing competitions in Indian and Pakistan have come to a halt as the fifth edition of PSL was cancelled while BCCI have suspended IPL 2020 until further notice.