Shoaib Akhtar Shocked at India’s Reaction to Sachin Tendulkar’s Iconic Six off Him During IND vs PAK 2003 World Cup Match, Accuses Fans of Forgetting His Dominance Over Master Blaster

Shoaib Akhtar and Sachin Tendulkar (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

With no sporting events running, sportspersons around the globe have been confined to their respective homes. Many have either taken to household activities or have been engaging with the fans on social media to keep themselves busy amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Shoaib Akhtar has been one of the most active cricketers on social media with the former Pakistani pacer keeping his fans updated through interviews and live Instagram sessions with many other cricketers. Recently the Rawalpindi Express was in a live Instagram interview session with Pakistani host and anchor Zainab Abbas where he opened up about Sachin Tendulkar’s iconic six over the third man during India vs Pakistan Super Six match at 2003 Cricket World Cup. Sachin Tendulkar Dismissed, Pakistan Wins: Saqlain Mushtaq Recalls Epic India vs Pakistan Chennai Test in 1999.

Recalling the master blaster’s match-winning innings in the IND vs PAK encounter, which was vital in knocking Pakistan out of the 2003 World Cup in South Africa and Zimbabwe, Akhtar mocked the Indian fans and accused them of celebrating that one six but forgetting that Akhtar had dismissed Tendulkar multiple times in international cricket. Shoaib Akhtar Reveals How He Would Have Dismissed Virat Kohli.

A Six of a Lifetime

The most famous six of a World Cup? #OnThisDay in 2003, chasing 273 v Pakistan, @sachin_rt smashed 98 off 75 balls with 12 fours, 1 six (off Shoaib Akhtar) at Centurion. Is this the best World Cup innings by Tendulkar? Quote this tweet & let us know.pic.twitter.com/ks0Y5MKrfK — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 29, 2020

Tendulkar’s innings of 98 from 75 deliveries while chasing a stiff target of 274 against a Pakistani bowling line up that consisted of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar was full of class and quality. His innings, which comprised of 12 boundaries and a maximum, helped India chase down the target with 26 deliveries and six wickets to spare. Interestingly, Tendulkar’s only six came off Akhtar’s ball and the shot, a cut over the third-man, is still revered in the cricketing folklore as one the best shots ever played against fast bowling.

Recalling that six, Akhtar said he was left puzzled at how Indians still relish that six and would have conceded many more off Tendulkar if he was aware how much happiness it brought to the billions of Indians. “Sachin has been a very, very close friend of mine, he’s a tremendous guy, very humble. He’s been the greatest batsman, but I might have dismissed him 12-13 times in matches,” Akhtar said in the Instagram session.

“He hit me for a six in Centurion, which makes India very happy. They keep showing the same six. If I knew that one six can make 1.3 billion Indians so happy, I would have conceded a six every day,” Akhtar added. India went on to win the match and has not lost to Pakistan ever in World Cup match in both the T20I and ODI formats of the tournament. In seven meetings between them, India have beaten Pakistan in all matches.

Meanwhile, Akhtar has dismissed Tendulkar eight times in 28 meetings of which five have come in 19 One-Day internationals and three in Test matches. Only on two occasions has the Rawalpindi Express managed to rattle Tendulkar’s trumps with both coming in Test matches.