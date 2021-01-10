Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik met with an accident while returning home after attending the PSL 2021 Draft ceremony according to reports. It is understood that the 38-year-old's sports car crashed into a truck but the cricketer escaped narrowly and is not severely injured after the nasty collision in Lahore.

According to several reports, Shoaib Malik is safe after his car crashed into a truck parked outside Lahore's National High Performance Centre (NHPC) on Sunday when the former Pakistan cricket captain was heading home following the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 draft.

See Video

پی ایس ایل 6 ڈرافٹنگ تقریب کے بعد گھر جاتے ہوئے شعیب ملک کی اسپورٹس کار ٹرک سے ٹکراگئی، شعیب ملک بال بال بچ گئے،@realshoaibmalik @MirzaSania #PSL6 #Psl6Draft #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/mUaNYfO8Re — Usman Butt 🇵🇰 (@MeUsmanButt) January 10, 2021

The 38-year-old hasn’t suffered any severe injuries but his car has sustained damage to the front when it hit a truck near a restaurant close to the Performance centre in Lahore.

Damage to the car

The former Pakistan captain was present at the Paksitan Super League 2020-21 draft and was one of the presenters during the event. Shoaib Malik spoke with Babar Azam and several other ahead of the draw. Till now there has been no official statement from the 38-year-old.

