Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer has issued a clarification over his comment about Sourav Ganguly which was made after the toss of Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020. Iyer has always been someone who has been away from controversy but little did he know that one statement by him about Sourav Ganguly would actually spark a huge controversy. So when Delhi Capitals was gearing up to play against the Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020, Iyer made a comment about how Ganguly and Ricky Ponting have helped him take up responsibilities. DC vs KXIP Stat Highlights IPL 2020: Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada Heroics Take Delhi Capitals to Thrilling Super Over Win Over Kings XI Punjab.

The fans were quick enough to pick these words by Iyer after the toss where DC skipper said, "We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier." Post this, they brought up the infamous conflict of interest. So Sourav Ganguly was hired as the mentor of Delhi Capitals in last season. But after he held the post of the BCCI President as per the rules, he is not supposed to offer his advisory services to any of the teams.

Now, the comment soon sparked controversy but the damage was done already. Thus Iyer took to social media and emphasised that he only wanted to express his gratitude to Ganguly. Check out the post below:

As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment yesterday was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain. — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) September 21, 2020

Talking about Delhi Capitals the team won their first game of the IPL 2020 by one run against KXIP after the match ran into a super over. The team will play their next game against the Chennai Super Kings on September 25, 2020, at the Dubai International Stadium.

