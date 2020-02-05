Shreyas Iyer Registers His Maiden ODI Century During India vs New Zealand 1st ODI 2020

Shreyas Iyer. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Shreyas Iyer is certainly enjoying the time of his life and riding on his good form, the batsman has scored his maiden ODI century during the 1st India vs New Zealand ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton. The right-handed batsman came out to bat when India were tottering at 54/2. However, he played carefully at the start of the innings and rescued his side along with skipper Virat Kohli. The two players added 102 runs for the third wicket but Kohli was dismissed after scoring a fifty. Nevertheless, his dismissal didn’t affect Iyer as he built a partnership with KL Rahul. He got even more lethal in the latter part of his knock and brought up his century off 101 deliveries. New Zealand Vs India, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

It has been a while since India were looking for a proper number. four batsman in ODIs and it seems like Iyer will serve at the position for a long period of time. He has been performing quite consistently in the 50-over format and is a great prospect for the future. Well, he is still going strong and will eye to guide his side to a mammoth first-innings total.

Speaking of the match, Tom Latham won the toss and elected to bowl first. In the absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma, debutant pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw came out to open the innings. As of now, India are on the driver’s seat and will aim to get a big total to clinch the opening ODI match.