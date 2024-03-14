Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer has garnered a lot of headlines this month. From being excluded from BCCI's annual central contract list or not obeying Indian Cricket Board orders for playing domestic cricket. Iyer was supposed to join the Mumbai squad for the Ranji Trophy knockouts straight after he was excluded from India's Test squad due to poor form. However, the latter complained of a back spasm and refused to play domestic cricket but he was given the fitness clearance by the NCA, Bengaluru.

Shreyas Iyer's form in the red ball format has been pathetic and after his central contract got terminated, the right-handed batsman participated in the Ranji Trophy semi-final and the final match against Mumbai. Iyer missed out on a century in the final against Vidarbha and got out for 95 runs. Shreyas Iyer Misses Out on Century, Departs for 95 in Mumbai vs Vidarbha Ranji Trophy 2023-24 Final

Shreyas Iyer had been in trouble with his back spasms in the past for India and has missed many games, despite going through surgery. Iyer had to seek treatment from the Mumbai physio several times at the Wankhede Stadium on Day 4 of the Ranji Trophy final.

Shreyas Iyer has been reported to have to go to a hospital and undergo scans. As per a report by Times of India, it is unlikely that Iyer would take the field against Vidarbha on Day 5. The batter can also miss the first few games for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League

The source told Times of India, “It’s not looking good. It’s the same back injury which has got aggravated. It’s unlikely that he will take the field on Day 5 of the Ranji Trophy final. He is in danger of missing the initial matches of the IPL. During the recently-held Test series against England at home, he had told the Indian team management about this injury troubling him again."

Shreyas Iyer has been named as the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders, who will play their opening of the tournament against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 23.

