Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill stitched a 129-run partnership during the India vs England first Test match at the Headingley, Leeds. Jaiswal started the innings strongly and later Gill joined to take the partnership deep. Amid the partnership Jaiswal and Gill had to communicate to make their calling during running clearer. Jaiswal was heard on the stump mic saying ' Ha, ha, bolte rehna bas, meri aadat hai age jane ki, mere ko zor se no boldo to chalega' (Yes, yes, keep calling, I have habit of taking a few steps, tell me a loud no and it will do). Gill was heard saying 'Bhaag mat jaiyo bas' (Just don't set off). In the next ball Jaiswal calls and Shubman said a loud no to which Jaiswal clarified why it was a run and Gill said 'sorry'. The conversation showed how the two are growing and becoming mature and the video went viral on social media. Shubman Gill Becomes Fourth Indian Player To Score Hundred on Indian Test Captaincy Debut, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Clarifies His Call to Captain Shubman Gill

When #YashasviJaiswal says “Run!” and #ShubmanGill is still deciding if it’s a good idea! 😂 Watch now 👉 https://t.co/PXeXAKeYoj #ENGvIND | 1st Test | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/UJDlpPlpkH — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 20, 2025

