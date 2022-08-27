The Asia Cup begins in Dubai with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two teams who are outside favorites for the title. Afghanistan were involved in tough series against Ireland recently which they lost but the level of cricket was high and that would have given them a lot of confidence. Sri Lanka on the other hand played a local T20 tournament but is fairly confident on their abilities to take on the best in the world. The last time these sides met was back in 2016 when Sri Lanka managed to beat Afghanistan convincingly. Sri Lanka versus Afghanistan will be streamed on Hotstar and telecasted on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli Signs Pakistan Fan’s Jersey Prior to IND vs PAK Match at Asia Cup 2022 (Watch Video)

Wanindu Hasaranga is considered one of the best spinners currently playing international cricket and he will be looking to have an instant impact for Sri Lanka. Pathum Nissanka is the leader of the batting unit with 628 runs in his short 23-game T20 international career. He can take the attack to the opposition in the powerplays as he is equally adept at playing spin as pace. Kusal Mendis may promote himself a little higher up if there is a requirement to get some quick runs.

Naveen-ul-Haq has a lot riding on his shoulders as he has been built as one of the players to watch out for Afghanistan. His tricky variations can come in handy, particularly in the death overs. Batting can be a bit of a problem for them but the likes of Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani and Ibrahim Zadran have the potential to score big.

When Is Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 match will be played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on August 27, 2022 (Saturday) onwards. The game has a start time of 7:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for Asia Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of SL vs AFG Asia Cup 2022 match on TV.

How To Watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live. Afghanistan have a few players of international repute in T20 cricket and they will be confident of starting with a win. Sri Lanka will have to be at their absolute best to gain some points here.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2022 12:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).