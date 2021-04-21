Sri Lanka are up against Bangladesh in the first Test of the two-match series. The encounter gets underway on Wednesday (April 21) at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy. Both sides haven’t done well in Test cricket lately and would be raring to win this series. The Lankan Lions faced West Indies in a two-match Test series last month, with both encounters ending in draws. On the other hand, Bangladesh also met the same opposition in their previous Test assignment but lost both games. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other SL vs BAN match details. SL vs BAN Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021.

The home team must take the field with some confidence as they have quite a settled batting order. Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, Lahiru Thirimanne, Dhananjaya de Silva and Dinesh Chandimal are no alien to the drill of this format, and the return of Angelo Mathews has strengthened the side further. On the other hand, Bangladesh will miss out on two big names in Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. However, they have some fond memories of Island nation. In what can be called a rare Test win away from home, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in 2017. As the game gets lined up, let’s focus on the streaming and other information.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021 Schedule and Match Timings

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021 match will get underway on April 21, 2021 (Wednesday). The match will be held at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy and the game is scheduled to start at 10:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021 in India?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021 match on Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster for SL vs BAN Test series in India. So fans can tune into Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 1st Test 2021 Free Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. The SL vs BAN Test match live streaming will be available on Sony’s OTT platform, SonyLIV. Free live streaming of SL vs BAN on Sony SIX will be available on Jio TV and Airtel Stream mobile apps.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2021 08:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).