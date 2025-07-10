After winning the three-match ODI series 2-1, the Sri Lanka national cricket team is set to host the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first T20I of the three-match series. The SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 is set to be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on Thursday, July 10. The first T20I between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh is set to begin at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 on the Dream11 fantasy cricket team app can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news, and team predictions. SL vs BAN 3rd ODI 2025: Kusal Mendis Scores Century As Sri Lanka Ease to 99-Run Victory To Clinch Series Against Bangladesh 2–1.

Ahead of the three-match T20I series, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has been ruled out due to an injury. The veteran suffered a hamstring injury on his right leg during the final ODI against Bangladesh. Captain Charith Asalanka has confirmed that Jeffrey Vandersay will replace the veteran cricketer in the squad for the three-match T20I series. Meanwhile, Bangladesh T20I captain Liton Das has opened up about his ODI performances not meeting expectations, which led to him being dropped from the bench. However, he hopes to put on a good show in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka. SL vs BAN 2025: Sri Lanka Leg-Spinner Wanindu Hasaranga Ruled Out of T20I Series Against Bangladesh Due to Hamstring Injury.

SL vs BAN 1st T20I Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Kusal Mendis (SL), Liton Das (BAN)

Batters: Pathum Nissanka (SL), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Towhid Hridoy (BAN)

All-Rounders: Charith Asalanka (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Rishad Hossain (BAN)

Bowlers: Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Mathisha Pathirana (SL), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Charith Asalanka (c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vc)

SL vs BAN 1st T20I 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Kusal Mendis (SL), Liton Das (BAN), Pathum Nissanka (SL), Kamindu Mendis (SL), Towhid Hridoy (BAN), Charith Asalanka (SL), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BAN), Rishad Hossain (BAN), Maheesh Theekshana (SL), Mathisha Pathirana (SL), Taskin Ahmed (BAN)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2025 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).