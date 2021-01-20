New Delhi, January 20: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday congratulated the Indian cricket team for winning the final Test at Brisbane where Australia had never lost a Test match since 1988, and said that the team's performance against incredible odds has brought glory to India.

In a letter to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Sonia Gandhi said, "Like millions of Indians, I am jubilant and so very proud at your magnificent, heroic and historic victory at Brisbane. Your performance, against incredible odds, has brought glory to India, and shone the international spotlight on the superb quality of Team India's players," she said. Shahid Afridi Praises Indian Cricket Team for Historic Win Against Australia, Says ‘India Pulled Off an Astonishing Series Win, It’ll Be Remembered for Long’.

Sonia Gandhi's Letter to BCCI

Her remarks came a day after the Ajinkya Rahane-led side on Tuesday chased down a target of 328 runs, the third highest target they have chased down in Test history as they became the first team to beat Australia at the Gabba in more than 32 years.

The Congress chief said that the Indian team has also demonstrated "discipline, physical and mental toughness and exemplary team spirit" that resulted in this victory -- and will bring the team many other victories in future.

"The Indian team's performance at Brisbane, where Australia had never lost a Test match for over 30 years, the strength and grace with which each of you faced conditions of quarantine and racial abuse and the fighting spirit you displayed has won you the admiration and respect of the whole country and brought us joy and hope -- indeed, a shot in the arm, that we sorely needed during a particularly difficult time," she said.

Australia had won the first Test of the series in Adelaide, while bowling out India with the pink ball for their lowest Test total of 36. The Rahane-led side, however, registered a stunning comeback in Melbourne, winning the Boxing Day Test by eight wickets. The third Test then ended in an epic draw in Sydney.

