BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was named as the new chairman of ICC's Cricket Committee on Wednesday, November 17, replacing former teammate and leg-spinner Anil Kumble. Kumble was ICC chairman for total nine years, with his term starting in 2012. Ganguly's appointment was welcomed by ICC Chairman Greg Barclay. He said, "I am delighted to welcome Sourav to the position of Chair of the ICC Men's Cricket Committee," ICC Chairman Greg Barclay said. "His experience as one of the world's best players and latterly as an administrator will help us shape our cricketing decisions moving forward. I would also like to thank Anil for his outstanding leadership over the last nine years which has included improving the international game through more regular and consistent application of DRS and a robust process for addressing suspect bowling actions." India vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ T20I Series on TV and Online

Apart from this appointment, the ICC also made the decision of setting up a Working Group to review the status of cricket in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Women's cricket in Afghanistan is something that has fallen under threat reportedly after the Taliban came to power in the country this August, something which led Australia to postpone their Test match against Afghanistan. This group would have Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja, Ross McCollum and Lawson Naidoo.

"The ICC Board is committed to continuing to support Afghanistan Cricket to develop both men's and women's cricket moving forward. We believe the most effective way for this to happen will be to support our Member in its efforts to achieve this through its relationship with the new government," Barclay said, adding, "Cricket is fortunate to be in the position to influence positive change in Afghanistan with the national men's team a source of great pride and unity in a country with a young population that has experienced more upheaval and change than most. We should protect that status and continue to try to influence change through the ACB but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take any decisions accordingly."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).