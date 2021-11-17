A new look Indian side would be taking on New Zealand in the first T20I of the three-match series, which starts in Jaipur on November 17, Wednesday. The match would be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). India would be eager to exact some revenge after losing to the Kiwis in the Super 12 stage of T20 World Cup 2021, something that turned out to be the difference-maker in their eventual campaign. India got knocked out while New Zealand made it to the final, where they lost to Australia by eight wickets. Keeping an eye on the next T20 World Cup in Australia, India would be keen on getting their preparation right, this time under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. The right-hander has been one of the most obvious choices as Virat Kohli's replacement at the helm after the latter opted to relinquish T20I captaincy. Also, he is set to forge a new partnership with Rahul Dravid, who would be having his first match today as full-time head coach of the Indian cricket team. Rohit Sharma Sweats It Out in the Nets With Head Coach Rahul Dravid’s Help Ahead of India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 (Watch Video)

New Zealand on the other hand, would aim to try and bounce back from what was a painful loss to Australia in the final. They would be weary all right, having played the T20 World Cup 2021 final just three days ago but they would also be out to stamp their authority as a consistent and dominant side in this format of the game. They would be under a new captain too, with Tim Southee in charge as Kane Williamson has opted out to focus on the Test matches against India. Also, in a very recent development, it was learnt that Kyle Jamieson too would not be part of this series for the same reason. New Zealand would need some good performances once again from their experienced campaigners, the likes of which include Southee himself if they aim to upstage an Indian side out for revenge. India vs New Zealand 1st T20I 2021 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About IND vs NZ Cricket Match in Jaipur

When is India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

India vs New Zealand 1st T20I clash will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on November 17, 2021 (Wednesday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of the IND vs NZ T20I series 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of India vs New Zealand, 1st T20I Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform for Star Sports, will provide the live streaming of the IND vs NZ T20I series 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to India vs New Zealand 1st T20I match online.

