As Sourav Ganguly suffered a mild cardiac arrest in Kolkata, Adani Wilmar Limited group has halted all advertisements of their Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil starring the former Indian captain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president endorsed the cooking oil which claimed to be healthy for the heart. Hence, many netizens raised questions over Fortune's campaign after the talismanic cricketer himself sustained heart problems. Following the criticism, Adani Wilmar – the parent company of Fortune Oils – pulled down all their advertisements featuring the former left-handed batsman. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President Stable, Likely To Be Discharged on January 6.

"The advertising featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms," said one of the persons who is closely working on the campaign. "Ogilvy & Mather, creative agency for the brand, is looking into the issue and is working on a fresh redressal campaign," he added. Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad was one of many who took a dig at Ganguly for promoting the rice bran cooking oil. "Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless. #SouravGanguly," Azad tweeted. PM Narendra Modi Spoke to Sourav Ganguly and his Wife Dona.

Here's Azad Tweet!!

Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless.#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/pB9oUtTh0r — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) January 3, 2021

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old is recovering well and is expected to get discharge by January 6. A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition on Monday (January 4) and decided that angioplasty can be deferred for a later stage as Sourav is recovering well.

"The medical board came to a consensus that deferring angioplasty, for now, is a safer option as Mr Ganguly is stable, does not have chest pain and is on optimal management," Dr Basu, a member of the board, said.

