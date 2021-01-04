Kolkata, January 4: BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who has suffered a "mild" heart attack, is stable and likely to be discharged on Wednesday, hospital authorities said.

A nine-member board of senior doctors discussed Ganguly's condition on Monday and reached a consensus that though necessary, angioplasty can be deferred to a later date as he is stable, Woodlands Hospital MD and CEO Dr Rupali Basu said. Sourav Ganguly Health Update: BCCI President’s All Parameters Normal, Medical Board To Decide Next Course of Treatment.

Renowned cardiologists Dr Devi Shetty and Dr R K Panda participated in the meeting through a virtual platform while another expert from the US was part of the discussion over the phone, she said.

"The medical board came to a consensus that deferring angioplasty for now is a safer option as Mr Ganguly is stable, does not have chest pain and is on optimal management," Dr Basu, a member of the board, said.

The cricket great's family members were present during the meeting and were explained about the disease process and further therapeutic plan. "The angioplasty will take place for sure in a few days or weeks. He will be discharged most probably the day after tomorrow," she said.

Treating doctors will keep a constant vigil on his health condition and take appropriate measures at his home after he is discharged, Dr Basu said. Dr Devi Shetty is likely to visit Ganguly on Tuesday and sit for another meeting for the next course of treatment, she said.

Forty-eight-year-old Ganguly had earlier undergone angioplasty after suffering a "mild" heart attack on Saturday. He was diagnosed with three blocked coronary arteries, following which a stent was inserted in one to remove the blockage.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur visited the hospital to see Ganguly and expressed hope that the cricket board president will soon return to his normal life.

"Dada is a hero of the country. He has seen a lot of ups and downs in cricket and defeated his opponents numerous times. He will do the same this time.

"Sourav was smiling when I met him today. He appeared fine and I know he will be back to his normal life soon and will play an important role in taking Indian cricket to the next level. He has to play a very vital role, first in the BCCI and then in several other fields for the country," Thakur added.