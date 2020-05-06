Sourav Ganguly Walks Down Memory Lane, Shares Throwback Picture of Him Training Ahead of Test Debut

Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sourav Ganguly, former Indian captain and current BCCI president, walked down the memory lane and posted a throwback picture from his training session at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground ahead of his Test debut against England in 1996. Ganguly made his Test debut at Lord’s during India vs England Test series after Navjot Singh Sidhu left the team mid-tour. Ganguly came to bat at the fall of the first wicket and smashed a century to rescue India from a collapse. Posting a picture of himself in the training gear with the ball in hand, Ganguly looked back into his fond memory and recalled some moments. Sourav Ganguly on COVID-19: 'Situation Upsets Me, Want This to End Quickly'.

“Memories .. training at Lords day before my test debut in 1996,” Ganguly captioned the image in which a young Ganguly can be seen in his cricket gear bowling at the nets. Ganguly was 24-year-old when he made his debut in the Test match against England on June 20, 1996. On This Day: Sourav Ganguly Slammed a Century During Cricket World Cup 2003 Semi-Finals, Yuvraj Singh Scored a Fighting Ton Against West Indies at CWC 2011 (Watch Videos).

Sourav Ganguly Shares Throwback Picture

View this post on Instagram Memories .. training at Lords day before my test debut in 1996 A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) on May 6, 2020 at 4:06am PDT

Ganguly smashed 131 runs from 301 deliveries with his knock studded with 20 fours. The southpaw was also involved in a 96-run partnership with another debutant Rahul Dravid (95) that helped rescue India from collapsing.

Meanwhile, with cricketing events suspended worldwide, most sportsmen have been spending their time inside their homes and have been passing their time by engaging with fans on social media. Days earlier, Ajinkya Rahane had also turned nostalgic and took a peek into his phone gallery by looking at pictures with his family and loved ones.