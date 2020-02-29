South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of 1st ODI 2020, Here Are Match Results of Last Five SA vs AUS One-Day Encounters

South Africa vs Australia (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

After two hammerings and a win in the T20I series, South Africa will face Australia in the first of a three-match ODI series hoping to avenge the 1-2 T20I series defeat on home soil. South Africa, who drew 1-1 with England in their last ODI series, have rested former skipper Faf du Plessis and batting main-stay Rassie van der Dussen for the three-match ODI series. Both sides have delivered some incredible blockbusters in this form of cricket over the years and will be eyeing similar results in the three-match series. The 1st ODI match at the Boland Park in Paarl will also mark the 101st ODI matches between both these teams and Australia and South Africa cancel out each other when it comes to head-to-head records in ODIs with 48 wins each, three ties and a no-result in 100 games. South Africa Vs Australia, Cricket Score 1st ODI Match.

Such intense, competitive and edgy has been the ODI encounters between both these sides that in ODI matches between then in South Africa, Australia have won 20 times and the home side 22 times in 43 matches. Both have won 19 times each in ODI matches between each other in Australia. In matches elsewhere, Australia lead South Africa 9-7. South Africa vs Australia 1st ODI Dream11 Team Prediction.

The H2H record of ODI matches in neutral venues was 9-6 to Australia before their meeting in the league stages of 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup in England. South Africa beat Australia by 10 runs in that match with Du Plessis – then captain – scoring a century. Ahead of their 101st meeting in the 1st ODI of SA vs AUS, take a look at past five results of ODI encounters between South Africa and Australia.

South Africa vs Australia – July 6 2019 – South Africa Won By 10 Runs

The Proteas after a disastrous 2019 World Cup campaign were already knocked out of the tournament and were playing their final game before heading back home from England. Australia were on a five-match winning run and had only lost to India in the tournament before this. South Africa had lost all barring Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Faf du Plessis won the toss, opted to bat first and then showed why he did so with a century – South Africa’s first only hundred in CWC 2019. Du Plessis, who came to bat after Aiden Markram’s dismissal, stitched a 150+ run stand with Van Dussen who himself missed a maiden ODI hundred by five runs. But the duo helped South Africa post 325/6 in 50 overs. Australia responded with a century from David Warner but Kagiso Rabada’s three-wicket haul and a couple from Dwayne Pretorius and Andile Phehlukwayo carried South Africa home by 10 runs. Alex Carey late blows came short with Morris removing the dangerous left-hander for 85.

Australia vs South Africa – November 11, 2018 – South Africa Won By 40 Runs

The three-match ODI series was tied on 1-1 heading into the 3rd ODI match. Australia won the toss at Hobart and Mitchell Starc’s double reduced the visitors to 55/3 at one stage. But Du Plessis hit a hundred again and shared a 252-run partnership for the fourth-wicket co-centurion David Miller to bail South Africa out and post 320 on board. The captain made 125 off 114 deliveries, while Miller smashed more and harder for 139 from 108 with 13 boundaries and four maximums.

Dale Steyn, Lungi Ngidi and Rabada then exploded to leave Australia tottering at 39/3 but Shaun Marsh scored a century, Marcus Stoinis a half-century and they were together for a 105-run stand before Rabada returned again and Steyn finished off with three-wicket each.

Australia vs South Africa – November 9, 2018 – Australia Won By 7 Runs

South Africa had taken 1-0 lead in Australia and looked like they would seal the series with a win at Adelaide when they bundled Australia for 231 runs in the 2nd ODI match. Aaron Finch, Chris Lynn and Carey scored handy 40s while Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood added 30 more for the final wicket before Rabada completed his four-fer. But Finch inspired his team with the terrific captaincy. His usage of Stoinis, who took 3/35 in 10, was brilliant and as a reason, South Africa failed to seven runs short despite Miller’s fifty.

Australia vs South Africa – November 4, 2018 – South Africa Won By 6 Wickets

In the bouncy pitch of Perth, Steyn gun was re-born. Dale Steyn took only two wickets both in his second over but went for only 18 runs in seven overs that included a maiden. Andile Phehlukwayo bore the fruit of Steyn’s pressure and took three wickets as Australia bundled for 152 with only three batsmen crossing the 30-run mark. South Africa had little trouble in getting there despite Stoinis’ three wickets. Quinton de Kock (47) and Reeza Hendricks (44) shared a 94-run opening stand and that was that.

South Africa vs Australia – October 12, 2016 – South Africa Won By 31 Runs

South Africa and Australia meet in Cape Town with Australia already sealing the series. In the last game, South Africa regains some pride with Rilee Rossouw hitting a century and sharing a 180-run stand with JP Duminy (73) to help South Africa reach 327 from 52/3. David Warner then scored 173 but one else managed more than 35. Only four batsmen reached double-figures for Australia in a consequential clash and Australia were bowled for 296.

Australia lost the only ODI series they played post the World Cup, while South Africa were held to 1-1 draw by England in their town backyard. Both sides will be playing their second ODI series and will hope to taste victory. Australia were beaten 102 by India despite winning the first game, while South Africa won the first match and England the final ODI with the second getting washed-out.