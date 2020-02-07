South Africa vs England 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: How to Watch Free Telecast of SA vs ENG on TV & Cricket Score Updates in India

Quinton de Kock (Photo Credits: Twitter / @bcci)

South Africa and England will take on each other in the second match of the three-game ODI series. The match will be held at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and free telecast details of the match. But before we head on to those deets, let’s have a look at how the match panned out for both sides. So after winning the toss, the hosts elected to bowl. After giving a mediocre start to the team, Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made way to the pavilion on 32 and 19 respectively. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd ODI Match.

The visitors continued to crumble under pressure and no other batsman other than Joe Denly could stand tall for the team. Denly scored 87 runs and Chris Woakes chipped in with his 40. England made a total of 258 runs on the board. Tabraiz Shamsi snapped three wickets for South Africa. On the other hand, Quinton de Kock gave a great start to the team scoring 107 runs. Temba Buvma made 98 runs and played a vital role in the team’s win. Sadly the two batsmen could not remain unbeaten. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below;

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Match Time, Venue and Date

The second game of the three-match ODI series between South Africa and England will be played at the Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on February 7, 2020 (Friday). The match is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm local time.

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI 2020 Live Telecast in India (TV Channels)

Sony pictures have received the official broadcasting rights for the England tour of South Africa and they will telecast the matches live for fans in India. You can tune into Sony Six and Sony Six HD to catch the live action of SA vs ENG 2nd ODI.

South Africa vs England 2nd ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

SonyLiv is the official streaming partner of Sony Pictures Network in India. So fans can catch the live action of South Africa vs England 2nd ODI on the SonyLiv app as well as the website. You can also follow LatestLY for ball-by-ball commentary and score updates of SA vs ENG 2nd ODI.