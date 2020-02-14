South Africa vs England, 2nd T20I 2020, Key Players: Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Roy and Other Cricketers to Watch Out for in Durban

File image of Lungi Ngidi (Photo Credits: @UsmanSwift/Twitter)

The second game between South Africa and England will be played at Kingsmead in Durban. The hosts won their last game by a single run and took a 1-0 lead in the three-game series. Now in the second game, England too will look to make a comeback into the match and on the other hand, the hosts will look to seal the series. Now ahead of the second game, let have a look at the key players for the third game which will be hosted in Durban. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 2nd T20I Match.

Quinton de Kock

South African captain Quinton de Kock has been in a terrific for a while now. Despite the fact that he could not go beyond the score of 31 runs in the last game, his current form surely makes him a favourite in this list. Back then in the first T20I he paired with Temba Bavuma and contributed with 48 runs for the first wicket.

Lungi Ngidi

For the ones who had watched the first T20I game hosted in East London surely remember the last over where Lungi Ngidi displayed nerves of steel defending nine runs in the last over. In the last two balls of the over, he got rid of Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali and played a vital role in taking the team to a win.

Jason Roy

England who was chasing a total of 177 runs needed to have a good partnership at the start. England’s Jason Roy scored 70 runs on the board and gave a much-needed respite to the side. The swashbuckling score of 70 came from 38 balls with seven fours and three sixes.

Eoin Morgan

England captain Eoin Morgan was yet another vital man who almost pulled off a stunner alongside Roy and made 52 runs. He scored 52 runs from 34 balls and laced his innings with seven fours and one six. But this wasn’t enough to bring England to a win.