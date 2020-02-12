South Africa vs England Live Cricket Score, 1st T20I 2020: Get Latest Match Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary Details for SA vs ENG Clash from East London

Dale Steyn (Photo Credits: Twitter/@OfficialCSA)

After the two-game ODI series got levelled on 1-1, South Africa and England will begin today in a while at Buffalo Park in East London. The T20I Series will be a three-match game. In this article, we bring you the live streaming and ball-by-ball commentary update details but before that, let’s head on check out the weather for the game. So as per Accuweather.com, the day will be ideal for the game of cricket as there will be no rains to hamper the game. This will surely be good news for the fans. South Africa Vs England, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

The weather will be mostly sunny and the sun will be on the rise until 7.00 pm local time. The mercury will hover at around 24 degree Celcius at the start of the game but there wouldn’t be any drastic change when it comes to the temperatures dipping. The temperature will be are 22-23 degree towards the end of the game.

Talking about the teams, Quinton de Kock will lead the team and Dale Steyn will make a comeback into the series. Talking about the English team, Jos Buttler and Ben Strokes will make a comeback to the squad. You can follow ball-by-ball commentary updates by clicking the link here.

Squads:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w/c), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Beuran Hendricks, Petrus van Biljon, Bjorn Fortuin