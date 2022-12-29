Melbourne [Australia], Dec 29: After hitting a match-winning double hundred in his 100th Test against South Africa, veteran Australian opener David Warner said that his knock is right up there with his best ones and said that he is committed to play in ICC Cricket World Cup next year in India, though he will quit if team management decides to move on from him. David Warner, Cameron Green and Nathan Lyon were the stars for an all-round Australia, helping their side crush a helpless South Africa side by an innings and 182 runs in the second Test of the three-match series at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Thursday.AUS vs SA 2nd Test 2022: Australia Thrash South Africa by Innings and 182 Runs to Wrap Up Series.

"Phenomenal achievement from the boys to get the job done. We saw some crazy stuff from Green and Starc, also a fantastic hundred by Carey. 100th Test in front of a packed MCG, what a match it turned out to be. The knock will be right up there for me. I always knew I had it in me to perform on the big stage," said Warner in a post-match presentation on his and his team's performance.

"I'm committed to playing next year's World Cup (50-over tournament in India), I will keep myself fit, try and keep scoring, but if they do (the team management) tap me on the back and say it's time, I am ready (to quit)," added the opener on his future.

With this, Australia has won the series 2-0. It is their first series win against Proteas at home since 2005/06. Trailing Australia by 386 runs, Proteas were bundled out for just 204 runs in their second innings. Temba Bavuma (65) and Kyle Verreynne (33) were the only ones that could offer some notable resistance with the bat. Lyon was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3/58. Boland took two wickets while Cummins, Starc and Smith took one wicket each.

In their first innings, Australia declared at 575/8. Opener Warner shined with a double hundred in his 100th Test, scoring 200 in 255 balls. Steve Smith also scored a classy 85. Wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey (111) scored his maiden Test ton while Travis Head and all-rounder Green contributed 51 runs each.

Nortje took 3/92 while Rabada ended with figures of 2/144. Ngidi and Jansen took a wicket each. It was not a great match for Proteas bowling as the Aussie lead swole to 386 runs.

Earlier, put to bat first by Australia, South Africa was bundled out for 189 runs. After the Proteas were down at 67/5, wicketkeeper-batter Kyle Verreynne (52) and Marco Jansen (59) put on a 112-run partnership to stabilise the innings.

All-rounder Cameron Green was the pick of the bowlers for Aussies, taking 5/27. This is his first-ever five-wicket haul in Tests. Mitchell Starc took two wickets while Scott Boland and Nathan Lyon took a wicket each.

Warner won the 'Man of the Match' for his double ton.

Brief Scores: Australia: 575/8 declared (David Warner 200, Alex Carey 111, Anrich Nortje 3/92) defeated South Africa: 189 and 204 (Temba Bavuma 65, Kyle Verreynne 33, Nathan Lyon 3/58) by an innings and 182 runs. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)