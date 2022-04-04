Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH )and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meet in the 12th match of the Indian Premier League 2022 (IPL 2022). The SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 will be held at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on April 04, Monday. The toss in SRH vs LSG match will take place at 07:30 PM and live streaming online and telecast will begin from 07:30 PM onwards. Meanwhile, if you are looking for SRH vs LSG live streaming online and TV telecast details then you can scroll down. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad are placed at the bottom of the IPL 2022 points table with a defeat in their only fixture thus far. New comers Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, are on sixth spot with a win and a defeat in their kitty. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Match 12.

SRH vs LSG Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 12 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the SRH vs LSG clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

SRH vs LSG Live Telecast Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 12 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the SRH vs LSG match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee.

