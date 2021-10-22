Netherlands will be looking to avoid a third defeat in the T20 World Cup when they take on Sri Lanka at Sharjah. The Dutch are heading home after a poor showing against Ireland and Namibia while 2014 champions Sri Lanka have ensured qualification to the next round. The game is more of a dead rubber but we all know how momentum plays a key role in tournaments like these and Sri Lanka will love to continue their winning run as they gear up to face more tougher opposition. With the pitch at Sharjah assisting slow bowlers, expect this game to be a low-scoring encounter. ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Points Table, Round 1: Scotland Advance To Super 12 After Win Over Hosts Oman.

Sri Lanka are expected to rest a number of key players for the game against the Netherlands. Maheesh Theek Shana took three wickets against Ireland in the previous match and his confidence is sky-high at the moment. Kusal Perera’s form is a worry for the team at the moment but given the talent the top-order batsman possesses, he just needs one good score to come alive. Wanindu Hasaranga’s 47 ball 71 was the highlight of Sri Lanka’s batting in the last game and showcased the depth of their lower order.

Netherland’s Max O’Dowd has two fifties to his name so far in the campaign but apart from him there has hardly been any contribution. Ryan ten Doeschate is yet to score a single run at the World Cup which is a cause of worry and one of the reasons the team has failed to score big runs. Bowling has been below par too for the Dutch with none of the players contributing much.

When is Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Sri Lanka vs Netherlands clash in Group A of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 22, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match On TV?

Star Sports are the official broadcasters of T20 World Cup 2021 in India and will be telecasting the games live on its channels, Fans can tune into Star Sports channels to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands match telecast on their TV sets.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Round 1 Match?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform, will provide the live streaming of T20 World Cup 2021 on online platforms in India. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to watch Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, match online. Sri Lanka are miles ahead of Netherlands at the moment and should secure an easy win.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 22, 2021 05:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).