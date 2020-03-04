Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020 Live Streaming Online on SonyLiv: Get Free Telecast Details of SL vs WI on TV With Match Time in India

Sri Lanka Beat West Indies by Six Runs (Photo Credits: Twitter)

After the One-Day International’s, Sri Lanka and West Indies will lock horns in a two-match T20I series. The 1st game will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on March 4, 2020 (Wednesday). Sri Lanka were brilliant in the ODI series as they white-washed the Caribbean side 3-0 and will be looking to provide a similar kind of performance in the shortest format of the game as well. Meanwhile, fans searching for Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I live streaming can scroll down below for more details. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Cricket Score 1st T20I Match.

West Indies have received a huge boost ahead of the series as power-hitter Andre Russell is back into the squad and has been in terrific form in recent months. Meanwhile, the hosts will be without the likes of Nuwan Pradeep and Dhananjaya de Silva as both have been ruled out due to injuries. Asitha Fernando has been named into the squad instead of them. Fernando hasn’t played for the national side since 2017, so this will be a good opportunity to impress the selectors and push for a regular starting spot. Sri Lanka vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction.

When to Watch Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020 (Know Date & Time Details)

The first T20I clash between Sri Lanka and West Indies will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. SL vs WI 1st T20I will be played on March 04, 2020 (Wednesday) and will start at 07:00 PM as per the Indian Standard Time (IST) and local time as well.

How to Watch Live Telecast of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020 in India (TV Channel and Broadcast Details)

Sony Pictures Networks Sports holds the broadcast rights of West Indies Tour of Sri Lanka 2020 in India. So, cricket fans can catch the live telecast of SL vs WI 1st T20I on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st T20I 2020?

With Sony Pictures Networks Sports holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming of Sri Lanka vs West Indies 1st T20I will be available on SonyLiv. The SL vs WI live streaming will be provided on SonyLiv’s mobile application and official website. Jio users will get free live streaming of the match on Jio TV mobile application. Viewers can get ball-by-ball updates and live score on LatestLY.

Both teams are gearing up for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in October 2020 and this series will give a glimpse on what to expect from both the teams during the course of the tournament. Kieron Pollard and Shimron Hetmeyer will play an important role for the hosts while Sri Lanka’s main threat will be Captain Lasith Malinga.