Still Believe it was India's Loss Not to See Amol Muzumdar in Whites, Says Ravi Shastri

Mumbai, May 22: India head coach Ravi Shastri on Friday went down the memory lane to post a picture with "Ranji Trophy giant" Amol Muzumdar. Along with the picture he posted on social media, Shastri said it was India's loss not to see Muzumdar play in Test cricket.

"With one of Ranji Trophy giants - Amol Muzumdar. My last season was his first. I still believe it was Team India's loss to not see him in whites," tweeted Shastri.

Muzumdar had an outstanding first-class career that lasted 20 years in which he amassed over 11,000 runs, including 30 centuries. He also holds a high performance coaching certificates from the BCCI, Cricket Australia as well as the United Kingdom through Lancashire and Yorkshire.

Last year, he had served as the South Africa batting coach for the three-Test series against India which the Proteas had lost 0-3. His previous coaching appointment included being the batting coach of Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), coaching the India U-19 and U-23 sides at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and being the batting coach of the Netherlands.

At a time when all the international cricketing activities across the world are at standstill due to coronavirus pandemic, Shastri has been regularly posting throwback pictures from the past.