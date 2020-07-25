Stuart Broad swung his bat and swung the tides once again in England’s favour on day 2 of the ENG vs WI 3rd Test match in Manchester. Broad scored 62 before sweeping straight to Jermaine Blackwood off the bowling of Roston Chase. But by then, he had already smashed England’s third-fastest fifty in Test matches. Broad’s 62 runs comprised of nine boundaries and a maximum in just 45 deliveries and he helped England cross the 350-run mark after losing four quick wickets in the opening session of day 2 in the third Test. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020.

Broad smashed the Windies bowlers all around the park and reached his half-century in just 33 deliveries equaling the record set by Allan Lamb and Andrew Flintoff. Broad now has scored the third joint-fastest Test fifty for England in 33 deliveries. Legendary all-rounder Ian Botham scored the two fastest half-centuries for England. Kemar Roach Becomes Ninth West Indies Bowler to Take 200 or More Test Wickets, First Windies Player in 26 Years to Reach the Milestone.

Stuart Broad Taking West Indies Around the Park

Botham's first came off just 28 deliveries against India in 1981/82 while his second fastest came in 32 deliveries against New Zealand in 1986. His second fifty against New Zealand is also the second-fastest Test fifty scored in England by any cricketer. Allam Lamb and Flintoff also scored 33-ball half-centuries against New Zealand in 1992 and 2002. Rahkeem Cornwall Takes One-Handed Spectacular Catch to Dismiss Rory Burns During ENG vs WI 2020 3rd Test Match (Watch Video).

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq leads the chart of fastest fifty in Test cricket having scored one in just 21 deliveries against Australia in 2014. David Warner is second in the overall charts with a 23-ball half-century against Pakistan while Jacques Kallis (24), Shane Shillingford (25) and Shahid Afridi (26) complete the top-five among batsmen with fastest half-centuries in Test cricket.

Broad, who hadn’t scored a half-century since 2017 when he scored 56 against Australia at Melbourne, came in with England at 280/8 having just lost their last four wickets for 20-odd runs. The left-hander played shots all-round right from the go and smashed nine fours through the course of his innings and a huge six off Roach over mid-wicket. His power knock helped England cross the 350-run mark. Broad was eventually dismissed by Chase for 62 and England folded for 369 runs.

