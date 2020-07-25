Kemar Roach became the ninth West Indies bowler to take 200 or more wickets in Test matches. He is also the first West Indies bowler in 26 years to reach the milestone since Curtly Ambrose achieved the feat in 1994. Like Roach, Michael Holding, Malcolm Marshall and Ambrose also took their 200th wicket against England. Roach got to the milestone in 59 Test matches and this was also his 14th three-wicket haul in Test matches. Roach dismissed Chris Woakes to reach the milestone on day 2 of the England vs West Indies 3rd Test match. England vs West Indies Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2020 Day 2.

Courtney Walsh, Ambrose, Marshall, Lance Gibbs, Joel Garner, Holding, Garry Sobers and Andy Roberts are the other West Indies bowlers to take 200 Test wickets for West Indies. Among them, Roach is the eighth fastest to reach the landmark having got there in 59 Test matches. He overtook Gray Sobers, who had taken 80 Test matches to complete 200 Test wickets. Ollie Pope Misses Maiden Test Hundred in England, Out for 91 During ENG vs WI 3rd Test 2020 in Manchester.

Malcolm Marshall was the fastest West Indian to take 200 wickets and got there in only 42 Test matches. Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah leads the overall list having taken only 33 Test matches to complete 200 Test wickets. Clarrie Grimmett (36), Ravi Ashwin (37), Dennis Lillee (38) and Waqar Younis (38) complete the top five in the list of fastest to 200 Test wickets. Rahkeem Cornwall Takes One-Handed Spectacular Catch to Dismiss Rory Burns During ENG vs WI 2020 3rd Test Match (Watch Video).

Roach also is ninth highest wicket-taker in Test matches for West Indies. He can overtake Andy Roberts with three more wickets. Roberts finished his Test career with 202 wickets. Courtney Walsh is the highest Test wicket-taker for West Indies with a record 519 wickets to his name while Ambrose is second in 405 wickets.

Woakes was out after edging a half-length delivery into the stumps giving Roach his 200th Test wicket. The pacer went to dismiss Jofra Archer in his next over and needs one more wicket in this innings to take his 10th five-wicket haul in Test matches. Archer nicked one to Jason Holder at second slip to leave England on 281/8 on the second day of the series decider.

