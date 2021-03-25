About half a km away from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune, Sudhir Kumar Gautam, Indian cricket’s ‘super fan’ stood on a hilltop to get a glimpse of the India vs England 1st ODI match. The three-match ODI series, as the final three T20Is in Ahmedabad, is being played behind closed doors due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. But even that could not keep Sudhir away from watching India play. He wasn’t allowed in the stands as the match was closed for fans, so Sudhir found a spot in the hills in Gahunje to get a bird’s eye view of the India vs England 1st ODI match. Wasim Jaffer Labels KL Rahul as ‘Babysitter’, Says ‘Indian Wicketkeeper Batsmen Are Always Reliable Babysitters’.

Sudhir, 40, has been a constant presence in most of India’s international matches. The thin man from Bihar has painted his body in Indian colours and the word ‘Tendulkar’ is written on his bare torso. On March 23 (Tuesday), he stood atop the hill and supported India. His giant flag could be seen flying high from the stadium. Sudhir later posted some pictures of himself standing on the hill and captioned the post “Team India won the first ODI against England. Without audience.” Take a look at his post. MS Dhoni Slams A Towering Six in the Nets! CSK Skipper Fires Warning to Opponents Ahead of IPL 2021 (Watch Video).

Sudhir Kumar Watches India vs England 1st ODI Match

Earlier this year, an English fan had done something similar when England visited Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The fan, Rob Lewis, stranded in Sri Lanka for over 10 months due to the coronavirus pandemic, climbed on Galle Fort to watch the SL vs ENG Test matches and support his nation. England captain Joe Root had even raised his bat and acknowledged Lewis’ support after completing his double hundred.

Sudhir likewise supported India from the hills in Gahunje during the first ODI in Pune. He has been supporting the Indian cricket team for over a decade now and turns up for almost every game.

