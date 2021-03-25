MS Dhoni has been hitting in the nets quite well and in the last practice session of the Chennai Super Kings, things have been no different for 'Thalla'. The former Indian captain was seen slamming tall sixes in the nets and this was quite a warning for all his opponents in the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings was one of the first times to start practising for the IPL 2021 as the team was more than raring to shrug off their performance from the previous season. From MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings Not Making it to IPL 2020 Playoffs to COVID-19 Bio Bubble, Check Out 5 Talking Points From The Previous Season.

The year 2020 hit CSK quite hard. Not only did the team fail to secure a place in the playoffs after a very long time, but also they were placed on number seven on the points table. Even MS Dhoni himself had quite a mediocre season in the IPL 2020 as he could only score 200 runs with the highest score of 47 runs. Now let's have a look at the video shared by one of these fan pages.

MS Dhoni video:

Chennai Super Kings will be moving to Mumbai ahead of the IPL 2021 on March 28, 2021. Most of the players including Dwayne Bravo, Suresh Raina and others have come to Chennai already. The players have been sweating it out in the nets as a part of the preparation for the IPL 2021. Chennai Super Kings will play their first match on April 10, 2021, against Delhi Capitals.

