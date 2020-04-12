Suresh Raina Dons Chef's Hat, Chennai Super Kings Share Video With a Witty Caption

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Twittter)

Chennai Super Kings is known for its witty tweets on social media. There have been many occasions where the official account of the Yellow Army sent the netizens into a tizzy with the tweets posted by them. Now, here’s another one. So a while ago, they posted the video of Suresh Raina where he was seen donning the hat of a chef. With the lockdown due to coronavirus, there is no live-action happening anytime soon as the entire country is confined to their homes. This obviously includes our sports stars as well. After Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina Gets Hair Cut From His Wife Priyanka Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Along with spending time with their family members and some of them are even helping their spouses when it comes to household chores. Now, Suresh Raina was seen working in the kitchen busy preparing a delicious meal. Prior to this Raina was seen donning a stylish look after his wife Priyanka helped him out to cut his hair. The official account of the Chennai Super Kings shared the video of the left-hander with a witty caption. Check out the video below:

This is not the first time that a cricketer has donned the hat of a chef. Prior to this Ajinkya Rahane had posted of picture of himself cooking coriander rice and even asked his wife Radhika for feedback. Mayank Agarwal also displayed his culinary skills by cooking butter garlic mushroom with bell peppers and Quinoa. The official account of the BCCI had shared a video of the Indian star on their social media pages.