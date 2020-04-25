Suresh Raina Gives Head Massage to His ’Little Rapunzel' Gracia Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Post)

Suresh Raina With His Daughter (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 pandemic putting brakes on many major sports events all around the world, several athletes got a breather from their packed schedule and they are spending time a gala time with their loved ones. Well, India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina is certainly among those and his latest social-media post in the proof of the fact. The southpaw took to his official Twitter account and shared a picture in which he can be seen combing the hair of his daughter Gracia. The 2011 World Cup-winner also revealed that his ‘Rapunzel’ loves her hair and hence, her father took the mantle upon himself to take care of the fact. Suresh Raina Relives His Debut ODI Match Against Sri Lanka, Shares Video of His Brilliant Run-Out (View Post).

“Champi time for my little Rapunzel! She is just so obsessed about her hair! #headmassage,” wrote Raina while sharing the picture on the micro-blogging website. The three-time IPL champion has been very active on social media in recent times and has been frequently sharing his daily-life activities with his fans. Many of photos and videos also featured Gracia in which she can be seen having a great with the star cricketer. Well, Raina and her little princess are certainly giving father-daughter goals to all the netizens. Meanwhile, let’s look at the picture.

View Post:

Champi time for my little Rapunzel! She is just so obsessed about her hair! 👱‍♀#headmassage pic.twitter.com/iwOkLPC94e — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) April 25, 2020

Raina, who recovered from a back injury, was set to showcases his blitzes in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) where he plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). However, the gala tournament has also been postponed due to the global health scare. Hence, fans are unlikely to witness the action in the T20 extravaganza this year.