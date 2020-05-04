Suresh Raina Urges Child Abuse and Domestic Violence Victims to ‘Reach Out for Help’ (Watch Video)

Suresh Raina (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Suresh Raina has voiced his concern over the growing number of child abuses and domestic violence amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. Raina, who has been quite active on social media during the lockdown period and has in the past asked fans to follow the lockdown advisory and guidelines set by the government, said in a post that it was ‘disturbing to read the growing number of domestic violence and child abuse cases around the world’ at a time when the world is facing an unknown threat which has forced the globe into a state of complete lockdown. The veteran Indian cricketer also urged the victims to come forward and report the violence without any fear. Shikhar Dhawan, Wife Ayesha Call Out Domestic Violence, Say ‘Choose a Kind and Loving Partnership and Say No to Violence’.

“Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family,” Raina said in his tweet. “Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself.” Reports have claimed that the number of domestic violence has gone up as people have been forced to stay inside their homes with family. Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan, Virat Kohli and Other Celebs Create Awareness About Domestic Violence during COVID-19 Lockdown.

Suresh Raina on Child Abuse and Domestic Violence

Lockdown has taught us various ways to love & bond with our family. Though it’s disturbing to read how exponentially the no. of child abuse & domestic violence cases have grown around the world. I urge anyone who is facing violence please reach out for help & don’t shut yourself. pic.twitter.com/q6YsJ9pgwa — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) May 4, 2020

Earlier, Indian captain Virat Kohli and opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan had also raised their voices against the growing number of domestic abuse cases and appealed with all to end any such sort of violence and instead love each other and strengthen the bond between family members amid the pandemic crisis.

Raina and wife Priyanka were blessed with their second child in March. They also have a daughter Gracia Raina who was born in 2016. With all sporting activities around the globe suspended, Raina has been training at home and keeping himself fit while also helping his wife in taking of their two children. Under normal circumstances, the southpaw would have been playing for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 but the tournament was suspended until further notice due to the lockdown.