Suresh Raina Wishes ‘Happy Birthday’ to Daughter Gracia With a Heart-Warming Post

Suresh Raina celebrates Daughter Gracia's Birthday (Photo Credits: Instagram)

India’s swashbuckling batsman Suresh Raina celebrates his daughter Gracia’s 4th birthday on Friday (May 15, 2020) and on the occasion, the southpaw took to his official Instagram account and posted heart-warming wishes for her little princess. Raina shared a picture of the cake-cutting celebration and expressed his love for the birthday girl. While showering blessing on Gracia, the CSK star revealed that these four years have been ‘priceless’ and he wishes all her happiness and joy for her daughter. As soon as the picture got uploaded on the picture-sharing website, the comment of the post also got filled with wishes and greetings for Gracia. Rohit Sharma Wants Suresh Raina Back in the Indian Team, CSK Batsman Also Hopeful to Don Blue Jersey Again.

“My little princess turned four years old today. These four years have been priceless for us. You fill our heart with so much pride & love everyday. All I wish for you is immense joy & happiness always. Love you Gracia. #HappyBirthdayGracia,” wrote Raina while sharing the pic of birthday celebrations. Have a look.

View Post:

Raina tied knots with his childhood friend Priyanka Chaudhary on April 3, 2015. A year later, the lovely couple was blessed with their baby-girl Gracia. Earlier this year, the couple welcomed their second child and they named the boy ‘Rio.’

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina is aiming to make a comeback in the Indian cricket team. During his recent live Instagram session with Indian opener, the left-handed batsman said he is working hard to get into the national squad again and is positive too. So, it will be interesting to see whether Raina will make it to India’s squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2020 or not.